‘Flying Classroom’ delivers STEM boost to Richmond, Henrico students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first and youngest African American pilot to fly around the world landed at Richmond International Airport Monday afternoon.
Captain Barrington Irving delivered kits that will be used to teach hundreds of Richmond and Henrico students about aviation, engineering and technology.
The goal is to get students interested in pursuing STEM careers someday.
“A lot of kids, they’re either at home or they’re struggling to understand ‘why do I need to learn this stuff? Why is this stuff important in life?’ And our focus is to take our Flying Classroom expeditions from all parts of the world and package them in a manner where they can engage at home,” Irving said.
At 23 years old, Irving flew solo around the world setting two Guinness records.
