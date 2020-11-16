Flood walls reopen in Richmond following high water levels on James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond has reopened its flood walls in Shockoe Bottom after they were closed as a precaution due to high water levels on the James River.
The Dock Street and Brander Street flood walls were closed last week for the first time in several years due to very high water levels.
At the highest point, the river crested at 18.1 feet - which is a moderate flood level. That’s the highest the James River has been in nearly a decade.
Portions of the James River Park System closed Friday after flooding concerns. Those areas included Pony Pasture and Huguenot Flatwater parking lots and Pipeline Trail. Rocketts Landing also saw flooding from the James River.
