Customers could see a surge of scams during holidays, Dominion Energy says

“We want our customers to have the information and resources they need to protect themselves against scams,” said Corynne Arnett, Dominion Energy’s senior vice president of regulatory affairs and customer experience. “Utility scammers are very sophisticated, and they use a variety of tactics to take advantage of you. Sometimes they will use scare tactics and a false sense of urgency to obtain your personal information, while other times they will sound friendly and sympathetic to gain your trust.”