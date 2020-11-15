Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Louisa Co., authorities say

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman died Saturday night after a crash in Louisa County, Virginia State Police said in a release.
Police said Claudia Casanova, 29 of Mineral, Virginia, was driving on Route 652, Kentucky Springs Road, when she ran off the right shoulder, struck several trees and overturned.
Investigators determined Casanova was the only person in the 2005 Scion TC, which crashed around 10:58 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Police said Casanova was not wearing a seatbelt. She was ejected from the car and died at the scene.
