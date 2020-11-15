Virginia Repertory Theatre presenting socially-distanced holiday show: ‘Santa’s Enchanted Workshop’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Repertory Theatre is bringing families back to the November Theatre with socially-distanced performances of “Santa’s Enchanted Workshop.”
The show follows Stanley and his sister SuSu as they travel to the North Pole to find the meaning of Christmas. Trapped by a blizzard, they wind up in an old gas station run by a kind old man named Nick. As the gas station turns into a magical toyshop, Stanley finds his renewed Christmas spirit.
The theater will be opened at less than 25% capacity. Face masks are required, and other safety precautions will be implemented.
Shows are slated for Dec. 12-20, with performances at 114 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
Performance Schedule:
- Saturday, Dec. 12 at 1:30pm and 4:00pm
- Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1:30pm and 4:00pm
- Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1:30pm and 4:00pm
- Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1:30pm and 4:00pm
For ticket information, call (804) 282-2620. Online sales can be make on virginiarep.org. Full price tickets are $20.
The box office is open noon to 4p.m., Monday through Friday, closed on Wednesdays.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.