Va. Lottery adds more tickets, prizes to New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Lottery is making changes to one of its most popular holiday games: Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
In past years, tickets were sold out well before the deadline. Now, the number of available tickets has increased from 330,000 to 500,000.
With additional tickets, comes extra prizes. These prizes will be in the mix:
- Four $1 million winning tickets
- Six $100,000 winning tickets
- 500 tickets that each win $500
Each ticket costs $20. The winning ticket numbers will be announced at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 1.
For more information and a running countdown of the number of tickets left, click here.
