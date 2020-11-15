Train hits SUV stuck on tracks in Chesterfield

Crime scene (Source: Gray Media)
By Hannah Eason | November 15, 2020 at 7:59 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 8:00 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A disabled vehicle led to a train crash in Chesterfield County on Sunday, Chesterfield police reported.

Police said an SUV became disabled on railroad tracks near Old Lane and Advantage Storage Drive around 5:45 p.m.

An incoming train hit the vehicle, and the driver was outside of the vehicle when the collision happened.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is obtained.

