Train hits SUV stuck on tracks in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A disabled vehicle led to a train crash in Chesterfield County on Sunday, Chesterfield police reported.
Police said an SUV became disabled on railroad tracks near Old Lane and Advantage Storage Drive around 5:45 p.m.
An incoming train hit the vehicle, and the driver was outside of the vehicle when the collision happened.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is obtained.
