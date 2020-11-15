RPD receives advanced, gold standard reaccreditation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department received on Thursday an advanced, gold standard reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, or CALEA.
The announcement was made in a release from the department, which was required to comply with around 500 standards to earn the reaccreditation status. The accreditation period pertains to April 2016 to April 2020.
“The CALEA Gold Standard Reaccreditation with Excellence Award recognizes the hard work of the members of the Richmond Police Department and their commitment to public safety,” said Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith. “Accreditation ensures the department has consistent policies, formalizes management practices, and provides accountability through checks and balances through all levels of the agency.”
CALEA assessors interviewed department personnel, police academy graduates, retired officers, city directors, Richmond residents and other mutual agreement partners. Due to COVID-19, the assessors were unable to hold a public forum, but still received feedback from the public, according to a release from RPD.
