Petersburg initiative to provide 7,000 Thanksgiving meals for residents
The City of Petersburg is planning to distribute 7,000 meals through its "Feed the Need" initiative. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Hannah Eason | November 15, 2020 at 9:31 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 10:25 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg is partnering with local restaurants to provide pre-packaged Thanksgiving meals for its residents.

The goal of the “Feed the Need” initiative is to provide meals to those who’ve been affected by COVID-19 and produce revenue for local businesses and their employees.

The initiative will provide approximately 7,000 individually-packed meals.

The meals will be delivered over a four day period, Nov. 24-28, to families experiencing food insecurity. The program will be funded through the CARES Act.

Applications are open to any Petersburg resident or family experiencing food insecurity due to COVID-19, and applicants can select more than one day for meal delivery.

To fill out an application, click here.

