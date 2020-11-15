Petersburg initiative to provide 7,000 Thanksgiving meals for residents

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg is partnering with local restaurants to provide pre-packaged Thanksgiving meals for its residents.
The goal of the “Feed the Need” initiative is to provide meals to those who’ve been affected by COVID-19 and produce revenue for local businesses and their employees.
The initiative will provide approximately 7,000 individually-packed meals.
The meals will be delivered over a four day period, Nov. 24-28, to families experiencing food insecurity. The program will be funded through the CARES Act.
Applications are open to any Petersburg resident or family experiencing food insecurity due to COVID-19, and applicants can select more than one day for meal delivery.
To fill out an application, click here.
