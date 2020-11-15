Over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | Positivity rate increases to 7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 201,960 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Sunday, a 1,161 case increase from Saturday.
The state totals stand at 3,800 deaths with 13,504 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,162,458 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 7.0 percent. On Saturday, that number was 6.8 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Seven new outbreaks were reported on Sunday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,417.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 30,257 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 12,325 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 8,047 cases, 456 hospitalizations, 121 deaths
- Henrico: 7,200 cases, 541 hospitalizations, 243 deaths
- Richmond: 5,963 cases, 477 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Hanover: 1,969 cases, 144 hospitalizations, 48 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,022 cases, 91 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 368 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.