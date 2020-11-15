Great Wolf Lodge offering exclusive park use with ‘Own the Park’ package

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Groups can have exclusive access to the indoor waterpark at Great Wolf Lodge through its “Own the Park” package.
With the package starting price of $10,000, it’s an option for extended families looking to reconnect, or close friends looking to spend time together.
“Historically, this type of intimate, personalized experience has been limited to the luxury travel sector, and we feel there is a unique opportunity enter this space with a one-of-a-kind package that focuses solely on families,” said Murray Hennessy, chief executive officer of Great Wolf Resorts. “Now more than ever, families are craving experiences they can share with close friends and extended family, and this package offers that with the enviable backdrop of our popular water parks.”
The package includes:
- Exclusive access to indoor waterslides, lazy rivers, a wave pool and more for 2.5 hours in the evening, after the park closes to the public
- Access to a refreshment station with soft drinks, water, iced tea and snacks
- Overnight accommodations for up to 10 family suites. Each suite sleeps up to five guests
- Private breakfast the morning after the private water park experience.
- In-suite fridge stocked with snacks, bottled water and non-alcoholic beverages
- A welcome gift valued at up to $50 per family suite.
- Complimentary services and amenities available to other Great Wolf guests, including daily park access, seasonal programs, StoryTime, Yoga Tails, crafts and more
