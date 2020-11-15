Great Wolf Lodge offering exclusive park use with ‘Own the Park’ package

“Historically, this type of intimate, personalized experience has been limited to the luxury travel sector, and we feel there is a unique opportunity enter this space with a one-of-a-kind package that focuses solely on families,” said Murray Hennessy, chief executive officer of Great Wolf Resorts. “Now more than ever, families are craving experiences they can share with close friends and extended family, and this package offers that with the enviable backdrop of our popular water parks.”