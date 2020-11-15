Forecast: Gusty winds bring a threat for downed trees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will be a relatively warm for mid-November, but much cooler weather is around the corner.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms in the evening. Breezy with gusts up to 40 mph, especially in the afternoon and evening. First Alert: Because of the saturated ground, winds could be strong enough to knock down a few trees as a line of gusty showers crosses the area in the 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. timeframe. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Cold start with a freeze likely early in the morning. Sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
THURSDAY: Cold start with a freeze likely around sunrise otherwise sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny and milder. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.