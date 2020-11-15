Forecast: Gusty winds bring a threat for downed trees

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms in the evening. Breezy with gusts up to 40 mph, especially in the afternoon and evening. First Alert: Because of the saturated ground, winds could be strong enough to knock down a few trees as a line of gusty showers crosses the area in the 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. timeframe. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)