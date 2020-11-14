Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19

The process of metering was put in place back in April for Walmart at all stores across the country. Starting this weekend, Walmart will be back to counting customers. When Walmart started regulating store entry back in April, they were allowing no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, or about 20 percent of a store’s capacity. The new mandate will remain the same, unless there is a lower capacity allowed as required by a local government.