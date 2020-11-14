UofR enters ‘red stage’ with tighter COVID-19 restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An uptick in COVID-19 cases is leading to tighter restrictions on the University of Richmond’s campus.
The school is moving into a “red stage,” meaning students will only be allowed to leave campus for doctor’s visits and off-campus jobs.
An increase in positive COVID-19 cases and students in quarantine, combined with rising case numbers in the Richmond area, caused the change in guidelines, a university statement said.
The campus will remain in this stage until at least Nov. 22.
UofR students are on campus for one more week. After Thanksgiving break, all UofR students will finish the fall semester online.
During the week of Nov. 13, 368 UofR students were tested for COVID-19 and one was positive. Ninety-fix faculty and staff were tested with no positive cases.
“We regret that the shift to Red Stage is necessary at this time but we must proceed cautiously to protect the health of our campus community through the end of the residential portion of our semester and beyond,” stated a release from the university.
