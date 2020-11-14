State legislators wish Virginians a ‘Happy Diwali’ on social media

Diwali Festival
By Hannah Eason | November 14, 2020 at 3:58 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 6:34 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several state legislators wished Virginians a “Happy Diwali” on social media Saturday, which marked the first day of the annual celebration.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the largest celebrations held by Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists around the world.

This year’s festival began on Nov. 14 and sparked celebratory comments from Gov. Ralph Northam, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and other lawmakers.

Happy #Diwali to all those celebrating the Festival of Lights in Virginia and around the world! Pam and I extend our warmest wishes for a holiday filled with peace, hope, and happiness.

For Hindus, the festival marks the triumph of good over evil, and light over darkness. The festival has a specific meaning and celebratory method for different regions and religions in South Asia, but most commonly, it celebrates light. Candles are lit, fireworks are set off and houses are decorated with colorful artwork, rice and powders.

Kaine, D-Va., took to Facebook to note the festival’s first day of celebration.

“As the festival of lights, Diwali serves as an important reminder that good will always triumph over evil, light will continue to outshine darkness, and knowledge will prevail over ignorance,” Kaine said.

State Senator Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, also posted on social media in honor of the celebrations.

Wishing all who are celebrating a joyous Diwali!

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner extended warm wishes to those celebrating Diwali, along with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

I want to extend my warm greetings and best wishes to everyone celebrating #Diwali! May the Festival of Light bring happiness, light, vision, and clarity to you and your loved ones. #HappyDiwali!

“A much needed reminder to always maintain hope over despair," said McAuliffe. “As we enter a new year, we have a lot to be hopeful about!”

