Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | Total cases now more than 200,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 200,799 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Saturday, a 1,537 case increase from Friday.
The state totals stand at 3,799 deaths with 13,480 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,125,263 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 6.8 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Eleven new outbreaks were reported on Saturday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,410.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 29,991 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 12,279 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 8,011 cases, 454 hospitalizations, 121 deaths
- Henrico: 7,166 cases, 541 hospitalizations, 243 deaths
- Richmond: 5,947 cases, 477 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Hanover: 1,961 cases, 142 hospitalizations, 48 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,022 cases, 91 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 368 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.