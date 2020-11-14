Mayor Stoney tweets he’s negative for COVID-19, continues to isolate

Mayor Stoney tweets he’s negative for COVID-19, continues to isolate
Mayor Levar Stoney holds a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the city (Source: NBC12)
By Hannah Eason | November 14, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 6:59 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted on Saturday that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

“I’ve tested negative for coronavirus, but I’ll continue to quarantine as recommended by the experts," Stoney said in a tweet.

Stoney, who recently won his reelection campaign for his second term as mayor, reminded residents to isolate and get tested in instances of COVID-19 exposures.

Stoney has been in quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure after a campaign team member tested positive after they interacted with staff at the Richmond City Registrar, where there have been positive cases.

[ Mayor Stoney, his office, and Registrar staff to quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure ]

Kirk Showalter, General Registrar, announced that 90% of the staff at the Richmond City Registrar is under quarantine after three people tested positive for COVID-19.

Former mayoral candidate Alexsis Rodgers posted on Twitter that she will be quarantined after being around staff and individuals who have tested positive at the registrar’s office.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.