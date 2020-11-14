Mayor Stoney tweets he’s negative for COVID-19, continues to isolate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted on Saturday that he has tested negative for COVID-19.
“I’ve tested negative for coronavirus, but I’ll continue to quarantine as recommended by the experts," Stoney said in a tweet.
Stoney, who recently won his reelection campaign for his second term as mayor, reminded residents to isolate and get tested in instances of COVID-19 exposures.
Stoney has been in quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure after a campaign team member tested positive after they interacted with staff at the Richmond City Registrar, where there have been positive cases.
Kirk Showalter, General Registrar, announced that 90% of the staff at the Richmond City Registrar is under quarantine after three people tested positive for COVID-19.
Former mayoral candidate Alexsis Rodgers posted on Twitter that she will be quarantined after being around staff and individuals who have tested positive at the registrar’s office.
