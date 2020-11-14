Forecast: Cool & sunny, river flood warnings continue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weather pattern over the next 7 days is much drier except for a few showers Sunday. Colder air settles in next week.
SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: Cold start with a freeze likely around sunrise otherwise sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny and milder. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.
