First Alert: Cold front likely brings squall line of gusty showers Sunday evening

With a saturated ground, strong wind gusts raise concern for a few trees getting knocked down

By Nick Russo | November 14, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 6:56 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong November cold front will likely bring a squall line of gusty showers Sunday evening.

This squall line could tap into strong winds just above the ground and lead to a few wind gusts up to 40-45 mph for a brief time.

The strongest winds are expected as the line crosses from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

Gusty winds will be possible Sunday evening as a front crosses Central Virginia from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Source: WWBT)

The ground is saturated from the flooding rain late last week, and that weakens the root system of trees. With a weakened root system, some trees may fall with wind gusts up to 40-45 mph, which raises concern for isolated power outages.

