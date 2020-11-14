First Alert: Cold front likely brings squall line of gusty showers Sunday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong November cold front will likely bring a squall line of gusty showers Sunday evening.
This squall line could tap into strong winds just above the ground and lead to a few wind gusts up to 40-45 mph for a brief time.
The strongest winds are expected as the line crosses from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
The ground is saturated from the flooding rain late last week, and that weakens the root system of trees. With a weakened root system, some trees may fall with wind gusts up to 40-45 mph, which raises concern for isolated power outages.
