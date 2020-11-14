Crime Solvers searching for suspects accused of stealing $1,000 in copper wire

Chesterfield County Crime Stoppers released photos of two individuals who appear to be stealing copper wire. (Source: Chesterfield County Crime Stoppers)
By Hannah Eason | November 14, 2020 at 11:40 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 11:40 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help solving a grand larceny case in Chesterfield County.

Police said two people entered the Dominion Power substation at 1751 Reymet Road by cutting a hole in a chain link fence. Once inside, police said they stole $1,000 worth of copper wire.

Investigators said the incident occurred on Oct. 10 between 6-6:30 a.m.

If you have information about this or any unsolved crime in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.

