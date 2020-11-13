Richmond restaurant reacts to new restrictions on alcohol sales, operating hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia restaurants are preparing to make changes to be in compliance with the Governor’s new restrictions. Although businesses aren’t able to seat customers at bars, restaurants are open and they are allowed to serve spirits. Come Monday, they’ll be a limit on when they can do it.
“It’s been a rollercoaster of course,” Jonathan Johnson said.
He owns 63Thirty5 in South Richmond, and the pandemic has made things tough at times.
“You’ve had your ups and downs, good days and bad days,” he said.
Lately, things have been going well but he anticipates another dip. He usually shuts things down at 2 am. Come Monday, he’ll have to close at midnight.
“Every little bit counts. When you add up that 2 hours, it definitely will have an effect,” he said.
“We knew it was coming….All the other states are shutting down, they’ve scaled back already. We were going to follow suit soon,” Owner Seung Kim added.
To get in compliance with the Governor’s orders, they will no longer sell alcohol after 10 p.m. beginning next week.
Now they’re breaking the news to their loyal customers. “They’ll probably be more disappointed than we are. They’ve already started calling. They’ve been calling and texting us,” the couple said.
As business owners, they’re willing to take the loss if it means keeping customers safe.
“As long as we see some improvement as far as the COVID turn, it’s necessary,” Johnson added. “You’ve got to adapt to survive,” Kim said.
It will be a misdemeanor criminal offense by any establishment not abiding by these rules. Inspectors have pulled business' operating licenses for not following guidelines in recent weeks.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.