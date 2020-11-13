Portions of James River Park System close due to flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -RVA Parks and Recreation announced that portions of the James River Park System will be closed due to potential flooding in the area.
The significant rainfall has pushed the James River into a moderate flood stage with a crest of 17.8 feet forecast by Friday afternoon.
The following parks and trails will be closed:
- Pony Pasture and Huguenot Flatwater parking lots
- Pipeline Trail
- River access around 42nd Street Tower and Texas Beach Tower will be limited
The Richmond Fire Department strongly advises anyone who is planning to participate in water sports on the James River, should pick another time due to the river being officially closed.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) also says they have responded to and worked several boating incidents that have resulted in fatalities and injuries to boaters who tried to go out on waters impacted by heavy rain.
“Disregarding safety messages and attempting to boat on rising or flooded waters not only puts the boaters at risk but also our CPOs and other first responders that are called to rescue them,” said Major Scott Naff with DWR’s Conservation Police.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.