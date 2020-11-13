Police: 71-year-old man reported missing in Richmond

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 71-year-old man has been reported missing in Richmond.
Police say Preston Tyler, 71, was last seen on West Cary Street in the city of Richmond on Nov. 6.
Tyler is believed to suffer from a medical condition and does not have his required medication with him.
Tyler is described as approximately 5′3″ tall and weighs 140-145 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
