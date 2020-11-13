Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-95 North identified

Virginia State Police confirm a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car along Interstate 95 in Richmond. (Source: nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 13, 2020 at 2:37 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 5:46 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car along Interstate 95 in Richmond, has been identified.

Around 12:27 a.m. on Nov. 13, troopers were called to the northbound lanes of I-95 near the exit for Chamberlayne Avenue.

According to the investigation, a 2005 Volvo S80 traveling north struck a pedestrian in the center lane at mile marker 75.

The pedestrian, later identified as Muhammad Khan, 22, of Falls Church, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man, stayed on the scene as police arrived.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and did not report an injury.

Police say speed is not being considered a factor in the crash.

