Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-95 North identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car along Interstate 95 in Richmond, has been identified.
Around 12:27 a.m. on Nov. 13, troopers were called to the northbound lanes of I-95 near the exit for Chamberlayne Avenue.
According to the investigation, a 2005 Volvo S80 traveling north struck a pedestrian in the center lane at mile marker 75.
The pedestrian, later identified as Muhammad Khan, 22, of Falls Church, died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man, stayed on the scene as police arrived.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and did not report an injury.
Police say speed is not being considered a factor in the crash.
