News to Know for Nov. 13: Flood concerns in region; Pedestrian killed; RPS surveys available

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Today will be mostly cloudy early with sprinkles and some fog in the early morning. Becoming partly to mostly sunny by mid to late afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Several school districts in the area have closed or will operate on a delay due to inclement weather.
For a full list of school closures and delays, click here.
Virginia State Police confirm a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car along Interstate 95 in Richmond. That pedestrian has been identified as 22-year-old Muhammad Khan of Falls Church.
According to the investigation, a 2005 Volvo S80 traveling north struck a pedestrian in the center lane at mile marker 75.
The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man, stayed on the scene as police arrived.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and did not report an injury.
Police responded to a shooting overnight that occurred on Hull Street.
A large police presence could be seen in a bar’s parking lot in Richmond’s south side just before 3 a.m.
This is a developing story.
The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities announced it will activate the Dock Street and Brander Street flood walls as a precaution due to Thursday’s heavy rainfall. The rain is pouring into the western parts of the James River Basin area, causing flooding concerns.
Dock Street will be closed from 17th to 21st for the closure. Traffic will be rerouted up 21st Street to Cary Street or Main Street.
The floodwall will re-open when water levels recede to a level safe to reopen Dock Street to traffic.
The closure of the Brander Street gate will occur later in the day and will impact the entrance to the City’s Waste Water Treatment Plant and Ancarrow’s Landing.
Officials in Chesterfield are urging trail-goers to exercise caution this weekend due to flooding.
Chesterfield parks say sections of the Dutch Gap Conservation Area Trail may be flooded over the weekend.
Trails at Robious Landing Park and Radcliffe Conservation Area may also be flooded.
Hopewell City Public Schools announced the district has created a COVID-19 dashboard.
The dashboard will provide information on cases that have occurred in the schools since the beginning of the school year.
The dashboard will also be updated whenever a new case has been confirmed.
To access the dashboard, click here.
Parents of RPS students now have a chance to voice their thoughts on how the school district should move forward for the second semester.
RPS has launched two surveys, one for families and one for staff members, to help in the decision-making process.
The surveys are anonymous and will be open until Dec. 6.
To access the survey, click here.
The most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart - Helen Keller
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.