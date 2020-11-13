Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Richmond.
On Nov. 13 around 11 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a shooting.
After arriving on the scene, police located a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No information on a suspect has been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
