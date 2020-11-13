Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Richmond

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Richmond
After arriving on the scene, police located a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex. (Source: Raycom images)
By Adrianna Hargrove | November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 2:51 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Richmond.

On Nov. 13 around 11 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, police located a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No information on a suspect has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.