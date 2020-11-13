James River breaks decade-long flood record as Water Rescue Team trains

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday, the James River remained at the moderate flood stage, cresting over 18.17 feet by 6.30 p.m. - the highest the river has been recorded in a decade.
The last time it was close to this level was Jan. 27, 2010, when it hit 18.1 feet.
Richmond’s Water Rescue Team used the record levels of flooding as an opportunity to developed and refine new rescue operations.
“We’re out constantly training as much as possible at every water level,” said Lt. Shaun Whitely. “Every foot of rising the river becomes a different river are tactics will be different the hazards to the citizens will be different."
Whitely says there are some on Richmond’s water rescue team who have never experienced the James River this flooded.
“With the river up right now it kind of makes how we approach water rescues difficult so we’re out reconning different types of incidents, try to see what the river is like at our different put-ins, and figure out different ways we can attack the problem,” said Whitely.
Whitely says some training on the water was particularly difficult because many of the access points to the James River were blocked off by the city’s floodwalls or blocked off by the Richmond Parks and Recreation in an effort to keep the public getting too close to the water.
Before entering the water, Whitely and his team scoped out many of the restricted areas to plot out different rescue operations near the most common trouble spot they’re called to when on rescue missions.
“Today we may start more upriver and float down to certain points,” said Whitely. “All of our tactics change with higher water. This is taxing on our guys and taxing on our equipment.”
Even with state of the art motorized rescue rafts with 70-horsepower motors Whitely says there were areas of the river too powerful for their equipment when going against the rapids.
“There’s so much water moving down right now the power of it all of the time now is more than our equipment can handle,” said Whitely.
While this team is always prepared to come to the rescue, they are urging even the most experienced to enjoy the water from a safe distance.
“The river is moving so fast that there are logs coming down there’s debris going down so a lot of times the hazards, we can’t see or predict them,” said Whitely “People should only go in things that they know they can handle always understand the risks and also always understand that there’s a crew of people that must go in after them should something happen.”
Water levels on the James are expected to decrease throughout the weekend.
“We don’t have a shut-off period, so no matter what the river is to crest at we’re going to go out if we’re needed,” said Whitely.
