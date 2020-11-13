Hopewell City Public Schools creates COVID-19 dashboard

By Adrianna Hargrove | November 13, 2020 at 7:00 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 7:00 AM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools announced the district has created a COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard will provide information on cases that have occurred in the schools since the beginning of the school year.

The dashboard will also be updated whenever a new case has been confirmed.

Hopewell says they will continue to send emails and other messaging sources for those in the school community whenever a case occurs.

To access the dashboard, click here.

