Hopewell City Public Schools creates COVID-19 dashboard

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools announced the district has created a COVID-19 dashboard.
The dashboard will provide information on cases that have occurred in the schools since the beginning of the school year.
The dashboard will also be updated whenever a new case has been confirmed.
Hopewell says they will continue to send emails and other messaging sources for those in the school community whenever a case occurs.
To access the dashboard, click here.
