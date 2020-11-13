Glen Allen’s Aiken officially commits to Michigan

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Michigan boasts one of the best college softball programs in the country, and now the Wolverines have added one of our area’s best players.
Glen Allen pitcher Emerson Aiken signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career in Ann Arbor on Friday during a ceremony at her home. For some, putting pen to paper might signify a weight being lifted, and while that’s also true in this case, Aiken says she knows the hard part is still to come.
“I know that all the work is just now beginning,” she said. “I’m going to kick it up even more into gear just to prep myself and be ready for when I do arrive on campus.”
Aiken was highly sought-after, but made her decision some time ago. She visited the campus in September of 2019 and there was a lot to like from the softball program, the academics and the surroundings.
“The campus itself is obviously beautiful, just the appearance,” she noted. “I couldn’t ignore the legendary coaching staff and the way that I interacted with them. We clicked right off the bat, and the softball program has been strong there for so long.”
Aiken pitched two perfect games and tossed seven no-hitters as a sophomore, earning Gatorade state player of the year, and is hopeful that her ability to play for a bigtime program can show younger softball players that it’s possible to reach their goals.
“It’s such a great stage, especially to inspire all the younger girls out there who are trying to figure out which way they want to go and to let them know that softball is an amazing sport,” Aiken said. “It’s helped me grow, not just athletically, but into a better person.”
