Forecast: Rain is gone but the flood warnings stay

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weather pattern will turn drier over the next 7 days after yesterday’s huge soaking of 2-4″+ across the area
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy early with sprinkles and some fog in the early morning. Becoming partly to mostly sunny by mid to late afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)
SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. Lows near 40, highs in upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible during the evening. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and sharply colder. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Cold start in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.