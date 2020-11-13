Don’t let your pet put you into debt

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Would you go into debt for your pet? It happens way more than you might think.
1 in 5 Virginia pet owners struggle financially to care for their pet, according to a study by Innovetpet. A third admit to feeding their pets leftovers to save money. Like caring for a child-- having a pet comes with its own financial responsibilities. And the more pets you have the more food, vet bills, grooming and cleaning you’ll also have.
It’s so important to budget for your fur baby. Add a line to your budget each month-- and set aside the money you will spend on food. Don’t forget to factor in those yearly vet visits.
There are some great apps out there that will help you stay on budget-- and see where your money is going.
Mint is a good one. NerdWallet also recommends the Clarity Money app, EveryDollar app and Pocketguard.
It’s important to have a happy and healthy pet-- so take the time-- to make sure you have the funds to meet all your furbaby’s needs.
