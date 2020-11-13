Chesterfield Schools: Spike in cases could trigger return to remote learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Schools parents got a note Friday night saying the district is closely monitoring the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth.
Officials say that if 25 new cases are identified within a seven-day period, it would trigger a school closure district-wide. That means all students would return to full-time virtual learning.
Currently, the district says there are only two cases. If an increase happens, the school board would hold an emergency meeting to discuss timeless for a potential return to school.
“We are sharing this information now to allow families and staff for the possibility that we may need to return to a full-time virtual learning environment at some point before the end of the second nine weeks,” the district wrote in an email to parents.
The district will continue to work with the state and county health districts to determine the threshold for returning to remote learning.
In terms of the 25-cases in seven days threshold, Chesterfield County was at 19.6 on Thursday and just two weeks ago, it was 13.2 and on Oct. 12 it was 8.9.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.