Beloved Richmond gospel choir director dies of cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beloved Richmond musician and gospel choir director Larry Bland has died of cancer.
Bland directed the “Volunteer Choir” for 44 years. His last concert was in 2018.
Former choir members and friends say he was a blessing to everyone he came in contact with from local Richmonders to fans around the world.
NBC12 last spoke to Bland in September when he was in hospice care. He said it was “humbling” to see the community’s support.
Bland, a great talent who entertained, inspired and comforted people through his music, lost his battle with Stage 4 cancer Friday morning.
