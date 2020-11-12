White separatist who spewed racial hatred dead at 82

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2000 file photo, Tom Metzger, a former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan and founder of the White Aryan Resistance, is seen in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Metzger is one of three white power advocates who were given lots in Leith, N.D., by white supremacist Craig Cobb, who tried unsuccessfully to turn Leith into an Aryan enclave. Metzger says he's considering at some point building a monument to the white race, or perhaps erecting a sign imploring oil companies to not destroy the environment. (AP Photo/Barbara Minton, File) (Source: Barbara Minton)
By JOHN ROGERS | Associated Press | November 12, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 4:44 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Metzger, the notorious former Ku Klux Klan leader who rose to prominence in the 1980s while promoting white separatism and stoking racial violence, has died at age 82.  

The Riverside County Public Health Department said Thursday that Metzger died Nov. 4 of Parkinson’s disease.

As a Klan leader in the 1970s and later as founder of the White Aryan Resistance, Metzger organized rallies and cross burnings.

But he was pushed into the shadows after skinheads connected to his group beat a Black man to death in Oregon in 1988.

The victim’s family won a $12.5 million judgment against Metzger, his organization and others.

