Virginia Lottery reviewing 25 applications for sports betting permits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery said it is reviewing 25 applications for mobile sports betting permits. The applications were submitted during Oct. 15-30.
By law, Virginia Lottery must award at least four and no more than 12 permits to qualified applicants.
“According to the statute enacted by the 2020 General Assembly, the cap of 12 permits does not include applications tied to certain major league sports franchises that are headquartered in or play at a facility located in Virginia,” a release said.
The cap does include applications submitted by the casino gaming partners previously selected by the cities of Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth.
“The high level of interest by national and international sports betting operators validates Virginia’s efforts to strike an appropriate and responsible balance in its regulatory program for legalized sports betting,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “We are confident that the deliberative review process we are undergoing now will result in a successful program that protects consumers, athletes, and taxpayers.”
