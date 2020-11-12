Radio One Richmond holds 17th annual toy drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Radio One Richmond will be teaming up with Anthem Healthkeepers Plus and local police departments to assist children in the Richmond metropolitan area for their 17th annual toy drive.
Due to COVID-19 and the safety of its employees, iPower 92.1/104.1 (WCDX), KISS 105.7/99.3 (WKJS) and Praise 104.7 (WPZZ) will be accepting forms online only from anyone that is in need of Holiday toy assistance for children’s ages 2-13 years of age.
“We started this toy drive to assist families in the Richmond community who work hard every day but simply can’t afford gifts for their children during the holiday season,” Clovia Lawrence of Radio One said. “Over the last 17 years, we have been able to distribute over 60,000 toys to families in Richmond and the surrounding counties that have fallen through the cracks or experiencing financial difficulties.”
Radio One Richmond will not be accepting physical letters to its Richmond offices this year.
Registration is open Nov. 11- Nov. 29.
