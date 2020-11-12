Police: 17-year-old charged with murder in Richmond man’s death

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Richmond man.
Officers were called to the shooting in the area of 9500 Cattail Road around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 12. Then, a few minutes later, police received another call that a man had been shot.
When police arrived, the victim - 25-year-old Eriq D. Coleman of Richmond - was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Monday, Nov. 16, police charged a teenager with murder in the shooting death. He was found at an address in South Carolina and taken into custody. He is now being held pending his extradition to Virginia.
Police have not released the name of the 17-year-old.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.