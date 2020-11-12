Police searching for Chesterfield man last seen Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a man who was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Police say, Allen G. Witherspoon, 41, was last seen at his home in the 16100 block of Sandwave Road. He left in his silver, 2005 Toyota 4Runner displaying Virginia license plates URY-5129.
Witherspoon has red/auburn hair and green eyes. He has dentures and wears hoop-style earrings in both ears. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black stocking cap.
Anyone with information on where Witherspoon is should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
