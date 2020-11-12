Police: Arrest made after missing woman’s remains found

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an arrest has been made after the remains of a Prince George woman, who went missing in October, were found.
On Nov. 12, the Prince George Police Department located human remains in a wooded area in Surry County. Police are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to positively identify the remains.
According to investigators, they believe the remains are that of Corrine Lee Huddleston, who was reported missing back in October.
On Nov. 12, police say they arrested Benjamin Franklin Chiarky for the murder of Corrine Lee Huddleston.
Chiarky was also arrested for felony conspire to distribute a schedule IV drug and for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation, police say.
Chairky is currently being held at the Riverside Regional Jail with no bond.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.
