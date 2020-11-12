Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | 27 deaths reported in state

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 199,262 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Friday, a 1,235 case increase from Thursday.
The state totals stand at 3,785 deaths with 13,408 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,099,913 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 6.5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Sixteen new outbreaks were reported on Friday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,399.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 29,930 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 12,165 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 7,951 cases, 452 hospitalizations, 121 deaths
- Henrico: 7,133 cases, 538 hospitalizations, 243 deaths
- Richmond: 5,908 cases, 473 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Hanover: 1,944 cases, 141 hospitalizations, 47 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,017 cases, 91 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 366 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
