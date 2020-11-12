No injuries reported in two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State police say no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Midlothian Turnpike.
On Nov. 12 at 9:39 a.m., state police responded to a crash on Route 60 (Midlothian Turnpike) at the intersection with Roanoke Street in Richmond City.
A 2014 Chevrolet Impala, operated by the Department of Health, was traveling west on Route 60 when it struck a 2018 Chevrolet Impala going North on Roanoke Street.
The state vehicle continued on to strike a building in the 3800 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
The 2018 Impala struck a pole on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Both drivers of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
There were no reported injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
