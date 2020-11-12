News to Know for Nov. 12: Flash Flood Watch in area; School COVID-19 cases; Macy’s hiring event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Due to inclement weather, schools around the area will be closed or going virtual today.
For a full list of school closures, click here.
Heavy rain continues through early morning, with many areas getting 2-4″ or more of rain.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Thursday evening. Be careful in low-lying or poor drainage areas.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain in the morning. Localized flooding possible.
Heavy rain chance drops off after 8 a.m. Then Cloudy with light rain and drizzle through 3 p.m.
Tropical Storm Eta made landfall early Thursday near Cedar Key, Florida after it dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida’s west coast as it marched over the Gulf of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami predicted Eta would slog ashore sometime Thursday and then move northeast across Florida as it loses strength.
Slow weakening is expected as Eta approaches the west coast of Florida during the next few hours, followed by more rapid weakening after landfall occurs later Thursday.
A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in the front yard of a structure on Wednesday.
Police were called around 11:17 a.m. to the 3000 block of Hull Street near Broad Rock Road for the report of a person shot.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Colonial Heights High School is closing and going virtual for a few weeks due to COVID-19 cases.
School officials said multiple cases were reported and that guidelines and safety protocols outlined by the Chesterfield Virginia Department of Health are being followed.
Anyone directly affected will be notified by the school administration.
Richmond’s Health Director Dr. Danny Avula says the public does not appear to be at risk after nine people who worked at the city Registrar office tested positive for coronavirus.
Earlier in the week, Kirk Showalter, the General Registrar, announced that 90% of the staff is under quarantine due to the potential exposure.
Aside from the nine cases, three to five others have potential symptoms and are getting tested, according to Dr. Avula.
According to a report by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University and Pennsylvania State University, school segregation by race and poverty is deepening in Virginia.
The report also found that while segregation by race and poverty is deepening, policies made by state and local governments could lead to more integration and better educational opportunities.
The report is called “School Segregation by Boundary Line in Virginia: Scope, Significance and State Policy Solutions,” and “explores the landscape of school segregation in Virginia and lays out a variety of state-level policy recommendations designed to help local divisions better understand and address the role boundaries play in structuring segregation.”
For more information on report findings, click here.
Macy’s is holding a hiring event on Nov. 12 for seasonal positions.
Macy’s will conduct all interviews for in-store positions over the phone.
Prior to the event, candidates are encouraged to apply online to receive a responsive email. Applications can be filled out, here.
