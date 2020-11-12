James River set to reach historic crest of 19 feet

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold front began moving through Virginia early Wednesday morning and has brought multiple rounds of heavy rain through Thursday morning. The heaviest rain fell North and West of Richmond, and much of it in the James River Basin.
The significant rainfall has pushed the James River into moderate flood stage with a crest of 18.5 feet forecast by Friday afternoon.
The last time the river was this high was when it got to 21 feet on September 8, 1996.
The last it was close to this level was January 27, 2010, when it hit 18.1 feet.
If the river hits 19′, portions of roads like Riverside drive South of the river will go under water. Some James River Park System parking lots will go under water, plus portions of Willow Oaks Golf Course. Please use precaution if you are near the water in the next few days.
If the forecast plays out, this crest will put Friday on the books as the 19th highest.. Here’s a list of the top 20 if you are curious to see what we are up against:
A River Flood Warning is in effect for the James River at Richmond Westham from now “until further notice” according to the NWS.
There are plenty of safe places to see the flood, including from the Floodwall overlooks downtown.
