Hopewell police investigating after 2 injured in shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the area of Huntington Court around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of multiple shots fired.
At the scene, police found a woman inside a home with a non-life-threatening gunshot-related injury to her leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officers also found a man who also had a non-life-threatening gunshot-related injury to the leg inside another home in the same area. That victim was also taken to the hospital.
“Both residences the victims were inside sustained damages from the gunshots along with another residence that sustained minor damage because of the shooting,” a release said.
Police said a red two-door sedan and possibly gray four-door vehicle were seen in the 1600 block of Huntington Court during the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.
