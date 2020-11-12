Henrico high school chooses new nickname to replace ‘Rebels’

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Douglas Freeman High School has a new nickname that will replace the retired “Rebels.”
The next time student-athletes take to the field or court, they will be known as the “Mavericks.”
Mavericks was chosen as the favorite among other contenders, Pioneers, Trailblazers and United.
“After a careful and intentional process to find a new school nickname, symbol and mascot, we are overjoyed to announce that we are moving forward together, starting today,” said Principal John Marshall.
The mascot retirement of the “Rebels” nickname came off the heels of student-led protests at the high school by the group Henrico Justice.
