Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter to feature thousands of lights

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter will return once again featuring thousands of lights in an all outdoor display.
“The Garden will highlight displays from previous GardenFests, allowing guests to search for favorite forms, including giant flowers, the peacock, unicorn and dragon! Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is designed so you and your loved ones and friends can relax, have fun and make special memories in a magical outdoor setting,” Lewis Ginter’s website said.
New to the display this year will be an outdoor model train, so look for trains chugging around the Garden Keeper’s Cottage in the Children’s Garden.
Due to limited capacity, there will be timed arrivals and a no-refund policy. Tickets can only be purchased online.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will also be in place, including mask-wearing, social distancing and capacity restrictions.
The show will run from Nov. 23 through Jan. 10 nightly from 4-10 p.m. It will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
