Deadly shooting under investigation in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday evening.
Police were called around 7:40 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the area of 9500 Cattail Road. Then, a few minutes later, police received another call that a male had been shot.
When police arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional details were immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.