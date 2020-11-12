Central Va. schools opening late, change learning plans for Friday

(WWBT) - Several Central Virginia schools are opening late or making changes to their learning model for Friday after heavy rain caused flooding around the region.
- Buckingham County Public Schools will be going all virtual Friday with students learning from home and employees also working from home.
- Louisa County Public Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay with employees on Code 0.
- Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be delayed two hours and 12-month employees will report on time.
- Hanover County Public Schools' school day will end at 12:30 p.m. for elementary students and 1:45 p.m. for middle and high school students. Curbside meal distribution will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at five schools.
- Goochland County Public Schools will be closed due to poor road conditions and closures. Curbside meal distribution is canceled and will resume on Monday.
A Flood Warning is in effect until 5 a.m. Friday for those locations after rain fell most of the day Thursday with rainfall totaling between 3-6 inches.
