Arizona woman accused in brutal beating of girlfriend’s young son

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman has been arrested in connection with “one of the worst cases of child abuse they have investigated.”
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Claudia Genis, 29, has been accused of abusing her girlfriend’s young son.
The PCSO said the victim, an 8-year-old boy, suffered multiple broken bones and internal organ injuries. The injuries were so severe, he was be flown to the Children’s Hospital in Phoenix for emergency surgery.
The victim’s mother initially told authorities her son was injured when he fell off a skateboard.
“Doctors believed the injuries were more consistent with abuse, and contacted law enforcement,” the PCSO said in a news release.
The child was in critical condition and spent several weeks recovering in the hospital.
The PCSO said the family likely waited one to two days before taking him for treatment.
Genis allegedly stopped cooperating with investigators and detectives said they found evidence on her phone she was attempting to make up a story.
The victim was taken away by DCS and allegedly told investigators Genis was the one who hurt him. The boy said the abuse began when the pandemic started and he had to stay home.
Genis, who is being held on a $750,000 bond, turned herself in Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Detectives said it is one of the worst cases of child abuse they have investigated.
“This case is truly heartbreaking, the fact someone could do this to an innocent child,"” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “But I am thankful our detectives were able to get to the bottom of it, and free this child from his abuser.”
The PCSO said the victim’s mother is cooperating and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.