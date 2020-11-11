‘You’ll always be in our heart’: Family of Petersburg man offers $5K reward in double homicide case

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Central Virginia family is offering a $5,000 reward to find whoever shot and killed two men in Petersburg last month.
30-year-old Jonathan King and 33-year-old Kevin Williams were on the 900 block of Hinton Street when gunshots rang out. King died at the scene while Williams was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died.
As police work the case, a grieving mother wants an arrest right now. She’s hoping cash will cause someone to speak up.
“I love you, daddy. I love you, daddy,” King’s children said together.
“I don’t know why the people shot him, but I miss him,” 10-year-old Cameron said with heavy emotion. Now, his four children and the two he claimed are grieving hard.
“You’ll always be in my heart, forever,” little Adele added.
They’re talking about the man they all called dad.
“He was teaching me how to play football now, and I just miss him,” Cameron continued.
King was one victim in a double homicide on Hinton Street that happened just after 11 p.m. in Petersburg on Oct. 4.
“I beat the police and the ambulance over there and found my son like this…I had to find him and Kevin on the ground gunned down,” said his mother, Tasha King.
King was at a relative’s home, outside on the porch with his friend Kevin Williams. King’s mother says two cars drove by, a black car and a white car. Within moments, gunshots rang out.
“I can’t come to grips with having a son that’s no longer on this Earth due to such senseless ignorance,” she said.
It’s been more than a month and police are looking for a killer. King’s family is now offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever opened fire.
“Everybody suddenly has amnesia or blind. Everybody is like ‘I didn’t see anything’ or not telling all of what happened…I think if you wave money in their face, they will jump at it,” King added.
So that a family can begin to heal from the hurt of gun violence.
“He will always be with us…and Jesus is going to take care of him,” 5-year-old Carson said.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.